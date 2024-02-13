Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

