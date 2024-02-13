Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $156.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

