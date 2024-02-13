EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 9.9%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 631,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,672,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Get EVgo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVgo

EVgo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $691.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 668,889 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. State Street Corp grew its position in EVgo by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.