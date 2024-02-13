Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

