Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Reaches $328.73 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.09 or 0.00053444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $328.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00553155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00140935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00256215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00162081 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,532,886 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

