Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 7,478 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aware were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 60.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aware by 1.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Price Performance

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aware Profile

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

