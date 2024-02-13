Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 126,551 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,551 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.97% of Ondas worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 49.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 615.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 85,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,918.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,251.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 85,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,251.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 342,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $243,444.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 594,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,864.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 828,526 shares of company stock worth $739,364. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ondas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

