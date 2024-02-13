Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.93

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 338832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

