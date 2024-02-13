EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $290.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $368.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Mizuho assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.73.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

