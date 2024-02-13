EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.73.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $290.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.91. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $368.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

