Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 932,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

