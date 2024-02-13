Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

