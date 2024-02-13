Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.3 %

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

