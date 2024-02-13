Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.3 %
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter.
