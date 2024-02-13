Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.