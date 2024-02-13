EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Up 117.1% in January

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the January 15th total of 245,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCORE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.