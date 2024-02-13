EMC Capital Management Sells 4,643 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

