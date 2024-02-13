EMC Capital Management Purchases 26,860 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 1,402.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

PNNT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $445.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.54. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PennantPark Investment Cuts Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

