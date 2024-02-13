EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 221.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

