EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,527,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

