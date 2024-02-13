EMC Capital Management Buys 16,663 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 7,405.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $490.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

