EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $157.35.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

