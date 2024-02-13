EMC Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,877,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.52%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

