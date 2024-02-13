Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
NYSE ERJ opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
