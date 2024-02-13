Ellevest Inc. Trims Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

