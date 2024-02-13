Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,149 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

