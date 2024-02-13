Ellevest Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.