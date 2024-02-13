Ellevest Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 152,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.