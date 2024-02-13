Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $418.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.