Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

