Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

BSCT stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

