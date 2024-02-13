Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 36.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after buying an additional 959,008 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

