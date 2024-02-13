Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,611.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,334.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,085.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

