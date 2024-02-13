Ellevest Inc. Buys 4,548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

