Ellevest Inc. Buys 433 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 242,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $337.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.54 and its 200-day moving average is $294.10. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $337.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

