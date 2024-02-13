Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Up 1.3 %

SYNA opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synaptics

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.