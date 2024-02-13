Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 710,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 317,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 330,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

