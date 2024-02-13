Ellevest Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,550. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

