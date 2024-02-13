Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Hits New 52-Week High at $513.23

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $513.23 and last traded at $508.82, with a volume of 162070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

