Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 178.6% in January

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the January 15th total of 94,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELBM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

