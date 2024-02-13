Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

