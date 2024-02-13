Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $187.75 million and approximately $78.01 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

