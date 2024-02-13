Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Ecolab also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

ECL opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $144.38 and a 52-week high of $203.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

