eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 695,000 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 5.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 1.16% of eBay worth $272,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after buying an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eBay by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after buying an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Stock Down 4.7 %

eBay stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. 3,009,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,615. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.