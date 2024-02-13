E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

