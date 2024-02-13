DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

