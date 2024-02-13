DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of DTE opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

