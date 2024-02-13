Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of D opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.