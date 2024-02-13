DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLocal

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 457,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.05 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.