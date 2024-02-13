Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $132.73

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.73, but opened at $120.03. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 1,183,983 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

