Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $39.58

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.58, but opened at $35.68. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 14,214,551 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.