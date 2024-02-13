Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $21.18. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 11,559,307 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 8.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,097.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 985.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

